Tanzania: PM Irked, Orders Distribution of Motorcycles to Extension Officers

8 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a five-day ultimatum for the Ministry of Agriculture to distribute motorcycles to extension officers who are currently idle in their offices.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive on Wednesday after inspecting the Ministry of Agriculture offices in Dodoma and found motorcycles purchased for the extension officers were yet to be distributed to the officers, who are required to visit farmers in the field.

"This is not acceptable, letters should be written to all Directors to come and pick them up and hand them over to the extension officers... if there is a plate number installation it will be done over there, Sunday at 4pm should have reached the participants," said Mr Majaliwa.

"President Samia had already handed them over for the deployment to the extension officers. Seeing these motorcycles here is unacceptable," noted the PM.

