Tanzania: Mtwara RC Gives Trader 48 Hours to Surrender

Mtwara Regional Commissioner Brigadier General Marco Gaguti issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Makonde Cashew Input Distribution Company owner to surrender to the Police over allegation leveled against him.

The businessman is alleged of distributing counterfeit pesticides.

RC said seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident, including four from Tandahimba District who were found in possession of 500 fake inputs and three others from Newala with 1,600 bags of fake inputs.

Quoting the Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticide Authority (TPHPA), the Regional boss said the alleged people were in custody and preparations to arraign them before the court of justice were underway.

"The people we arrested are the sellers and the inputs are branded by the company or institute of Makonde so through this meeting I direct the owner of the company to surrender to the Mtwara Regional Police within 48 hours," he said.

Equally, Mtwara CCM-Youth Wing (UV-CCM) chairperson Nasibu Kanduru has said responsible authorities to take affirmative action against all people involved in the saga.