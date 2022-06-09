Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-UK business meetings in workwear and lingerie were held Wednesday at the House of the Exporter in Tunis. They brought together seven representatives of large British firms interested in sourcing and investment in Tunisia and twenty Tunisian companies, said the CEPEX.

These meetings are part of a collaborative approach between CEPEX, the Tunisian Embassy in London and the Professional Clothing Industry Association (PCIAW) from the identification of niches on the British market to the prospecting, communication and networking of operators in both countries, said the CEPEX on its social media page.

Ms. Yvette Ashby, President of PCIAW, who is leading the UK delegation, expressed his organisation's willingness to boost cooperation with Tunisia which presents a reliable and competitive source for British contractors.

The textile and clothing sector is the second largest export sector in Tunisia and recorded a growth of 12.2% in 2021, with an export volume of 7634 MD. The two sectors of work clothing and lingerie present 30% of exports of the sector, according to the Cepex.

Tunisia is ranked among the top three suppliers to the European Union market in the field of work clothing and lingerie thanks to a cumulative know-how and a capacity to adapt to new requirements of the European market.

The United Kingdom is the seventh client of Tunisia in the textile-clothing sector with an export volume of 230 MD in 2021, recording an evolution of 58% compared to the year 2020.