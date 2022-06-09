Malawi: Ethiopian Airlines Resumes to Ticketing Services As Forex Situation Improves

Ethiopian Airlines has resumed ticketing services for all travel agents in Malawi with effect from today following the improvement of forex situation in the country barely three week after President Dr Lazarus Chakwera's administration devalued the Kwacha.

The ticketing services due to shortage of foreign currency in the country.

The Airline's Area Manager for Malawi Andinet Ayichew said the company's decision to recommence the ticket sales locally follows a series of fruitful discussions with relevant government authorities.

"We appreciate the involvement by all key stakeholders which has helped us to bring back uninterrupted service on the Malawi market for more than three decades," said Ayichew.

Asked whether the airliner is now able to access the required foreign exchange for its seamless services in the country, Ayichew said the restoration of their service has been reached on "common understanding" to alleviate the challenge at hand as well as a commitment by Malawi government to help the airliner access foreign currency.

Last month, Secretary for the Travel Agents Association of Malawi Eliza Chimbaya admitted that the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) has been unable to remit money to airliner's accounts due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Among others, the central bank, the Reserve Bank of Malawi said the devaluation of the Kwacha would help bring in forex which had been scarce in the country.