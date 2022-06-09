Nigeria: Shoppers Storm Konga for Mid-Year Shopping Festival

9 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Nosa Alekhuogie

The maiden edition of the Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival, an annual promotion by Nigeria's leading e-commerce giant, which kicked off last week, is witnessing massive interest among shoppers across the country.

Checks reveal that the Konga website has received significantly increased visits since the month-long promotion went live on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. There has also been a huge spike in order counts on the platform, with shoppers eager to take advantage of the deluge of special offers and deals rolled out by Konga. In addition, feedback reveals that the traffic is not limited to online shoppers. Konga retail stores across Nigeria have all recorded increased footfalls and huge turnout of walk-in customers for the Mid-Year Shopping Festival.

Among the product categories grabbing the attention of shoppers on Konga's platforms are assorted items from Computing, Home & Kitchen, Mobile, FMCG and Electronics, among others.

Since the commencement of the Mid-Year Shopping Festival, which coincides with the celebration of Konga's 10th Anniversary, several incentives have been extended to customers of the e-commerce giant, including Treasure Hunts, Flash Sales, Anniversary Deals, Store-only deals and free delivery for Konga Prime shoppers. Shoppers have equally enjoyed an exciting offer of an additional 10 per cent discount off all purchases made using their Access Bank debit cards or OPay virtual cards.

