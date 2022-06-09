Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct Ebonyi Govt House Photographer, Demand N50m Ransom

9 June 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government House Cameraman, Mr. Uchenna Nwube has been reportedly abducted by suspected kidnappers along Okigwe-Aba-Enugu Expressway.

This development has opened up series of discussions among Journalists and Staff of the Government as to the safety of the abductee.

Nwube, who was allowed access to his phone by the kidnappers, told some selected journalists that he was kidnapped on Wednesday at about 7 p.m.

According to him, "I was kidnapped today, June 8 while returning to Abakaliki from Aba and I had some people in my car.

"Right now, they (kidnappers) are demanding N50 million as ransom, which I do not know how and when I can get such money. Please, I need help,".

Contacted, the spokesman of the Ebonyi Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, advised the victim to be calm with his abductors.

"The area the incident occurred is not within our jurisdiction in Ebonyi. That place is between Imo and Abia", Anyanwu stated.

Many are of the opinion that the present administration should mobilize both human and material resources geared towards the release of the abductee, considering his enormous contributions to the development of the State.

