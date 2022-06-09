Nigeria: NCC Urges Communities to Protect Telecom Infrastructure, Solicits Support

9 June 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has solicited the support of telecom consumers in complementing the Commission's important efforts to ensure improved telecoms service delivery in their communities.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made the appeal at the second edition of the Village Square Dialogue (VSD), one of the Commission's consumer outreach programmes.

The dialogue took place in Danbatta Local Government Area, Kano State recently with a focus on, 'Protection of Telecom Infrastructure for Improved Quality of Service: The Role of Residents.'

While addressing telecom consumers and traditional rulers at the forum, Danbatta, who was represented by NCC's Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Bako Wakil, said to ensure improved telecom service delivery, a community must protect telecom infrastructure in its vicinity by allowing the installations of equipment and maintenance or repairs on sites by technical staff of service providers.

Danbatta also enjoined members of respective communities to guard against destruction of telecoms infrastructure, through prompt notification of service providers of any ongoing road construction activities by companies or government agencies to avoid service disruption that may arise from damaged infrastructure.

