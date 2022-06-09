Tanzania: Delay in Distribution of Motorcycles Irks PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a five - day ultimatum to the Ministry of Agriculture to distribute all motorcycles provided by the government for extension officers to boost farming and field services.

The Premier issued the directives in Dodoma on Wednesday when he toured the ministry's offices at VETA area in Dodoma, only to learn that the motorcycles were yet to be distributed to the extension officers.

The motorcycles were among the equipment which were handed over to the extension officers by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on April 4, this year.

Irked by the delay, PM Majaliwa gave the ministry five days from yesterday (June 8 to June 12), this year to make sure that the motorcycles, packed at the ministry's premises, are handed over to the District Executive Directors.

"This is unacceptable, all DEDs should officially be notified through letters to come and collect the motorcycles...plate numbers will be installed in their respective areas. By Sunday 4 pm the motorcycles should reach the beneficiaries."

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Prof Siza Tumbo, assured Mr Majaliwa that the ministry would implement his directives accordingly.

He said President Samia had already handed over the motorcycles to the extension officers almost two months ago; therefore, it was unacceptable that the motorbikes were still parked at the ministry's premises.

In April, President Samia handed over various equipment, including the motorcycles, to extension officers with the aim of transforming the agricultural sector so as to increase contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking during the event, President Samia disclosed that for the past four years, the agriculture sector has averaged a 5.1 per cent annual growth, accounting for 27.7 per cent of the GDP.

She said that the target was to ensure the growth rate scales up to 10 per cent growth annually by 2030.

The President said that the government had decided to increase the budget for agriculture research from 7.35bn/- to about 11bn/-, considering the fact that agriculture was the key engine for the country's economy.

President Samia further said that her government had decided to increase the budget for extension services from 17.7bn/- to about 51.45bn/- as well as the budget for seedlings from 5bn/- to 10bn/-.

The president touted modern agriculture which can provide massive production, as she tasked all extension officers countrywide to discharge their duties efficiently to ensure that the outlined targets are met.

She demanded establishment of agricultural revolving funds that will among others, support agricultural value chain development to achieve broad based economic growth that raises incomes for low-income households, especially farmers by transforming them into large scale farmers.

President Samia also said the establishment of revolving funds will as well help absorb shock of price hike in agricultural inputs.

President Samia said the revolving fund will also help farmers to have access to agricultural inputs as well as create opportunities for them to invest in income generating activities (IGAs) and grow more food besides other benefits.