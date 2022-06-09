Tanzania: Samia Vows More Fuel Relief

Tanzanians will continue to enjoy more relief from escalating fuel prices in the world market after President Samia Suluhu Hassan pledged to keep pumping in 100bn/- every month to cushion the spiraling cost of the commodity in the local market.

The president made the assurance on Wednesday in Chato district, Geita region while on the way to Kagera region for a three-day work visit.

She said the government will continue to subsidize the petroleum products until the prices stabilise in the world market.

The latest move comes just a month after President Samia offered the 100bn/- subsidy in May, this year, to reduce the burden of soaring cost of fuel for this month.

She noted that the government was concerned with the soaring price of fuel and inflation that have been caused by the dispute between Russia and Ukraine.

"Not only Tanzania that has faced inflation as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, but also the rest of the world experience the same... the government is working on the matter to reduce the magnitude of the effects," she said.

She explained further that Tanzania is also importing wheat from Russia and Ukraine, but due to the ongoing dispute, the price has gone up as a result of the soaring price of the commodity.

The Head of State also assured that, through the allocated budget for subsidization, fuel price in the country will be going down gradually for Tanzanians to continue enjoying relief from the government interventions.

"We hope for the best that the dispute comes to an end for stabilization of the process of prices of goods and commodities," she said.

While in Biharamulo District, Kagera Region, President Samia assured that the government is on course to bring closer development to the people as per the election manifesto of the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

She instructed Regional and District Commissioners to properly supervise spending of the funds being disbursed to finance development projects.

"The government is working hard to bring development to the people as it is supposed to be," she told residents of Biharamulo district.

Today, President Samia is expected to launch a 15.7bn/- Kyaka-Bunazi water project in Misenyi district and inspect different projects at the Kagera Sugar factory.

She will also address Tanzanians at a public rally at the Kaitaba Stadium, Bukoba municipality tomorrow and launch the Istiqama mosque in the municipality.

Welcoming the President, the Kagera Regional Commissioner Maj Gen Charles Mbuge expressed gratitude to the Head of State for her efforts to promote development in the country.

He said the efforts have made possible an increase in the price of coffee that is now sold at 3,720/- per kilogram up from 1,500/- of last year.

President Samia has been accompanied by ministers for various dockets who also seized the occasions to explain what the government is doing in their respective sectors.

They assured of their commitment to work hard in serving national interest as well as improving the access to social service for the development of the country.

Accompanying the President was the Minister of State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (POLARG) Innocent Bashungwa who is also the Member of Parliament for Karagwe in Kagera region.

Other ministers include Jumaa Aweso (Water), Hussein Bashe (Agriculture), Mashimba Ndaki (Livestock and Fisheries) and Dr Ashatu Kijaji (Investment, Industry and Trade).

A list also has the Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni and Deputy Minister for Energy Stephen Byabato who is also the Member of Parliament for Bukoba Urban constituency, in Kagera.