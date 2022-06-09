Egypt's PM Arrives in Somalia to Participate in Inauguration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Mabouli has arrived in Somalia to participate in the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday.

Egypt's Prime Minister will meet with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to convey President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's congratulations, reaffirming Egypt's support for Somalia and its people.

Madbouli was received by his Somali counterpart, Mohamed Hussein Roble, and Egypt's Ambassador to Somalia Mohamed el-Baz, said the Egyptian Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

"Egypt's high-level participation in the inauguration ceremony is an affirmation of the historic relations that bind the two countries, since the independence of Somalia in 1960," the Cabinet said in the statement.