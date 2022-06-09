Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims It Killed 15 Somali Soldiers in Blast

An Explosion targeted government forces on the outskirts of Bal'ad district in the Middle Shabelle region, south of Somalia on Wednesday night.

The blast, which was a landmine hit Danab Special Forces in Gololey area, according to local sources who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the blast, saying it had killed at least 15 soldiers and destroyed one of the vehicles with the blast.

Somali military officials have not yet commented on the blast and al-Shabaab's claims.

Most of the deadly attacks took place on the long road between the towns of Balad and Jowhar in the Middle Shabelle region.