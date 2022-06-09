Zimbabwe: Gems Brace for Cosana Tourney

AS the Gems brace for the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Tri-Nations Cup, team manager Agnes Chiroodza has explained the absence of the pair of Sharon Bwanali and Nobukhosi Ndlovu from the final team that is expected to leave for Malawi tomorrow.

Bwanali, who plays goal attack, is one of the leading players for the Gems, and was part of the team that represented the country at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool, England. However, she did not make the final 12 to compete in Malawi.

Another notable player missing from the travelling team is mid court player, Ndlovu, who had an impressive outing at the Pent Series and the Africa Cup in Namibia late last year as she graduated from the Under-21 to the senior side.

Ndlovu plays centre, wing attack and wing defence.

However, both players will not be in Malawi and Chiroodza said they were left out on medical grounds. Bwanali is said to be recovering from an ankle injury.

"Sharon had an injury when we had the final selection, so we left her. We hope when we come back from Malawi she would have recovered.

"Nobukhosi was just coming from hospital, she said she had pneumonia, we are also waiting for her to recover so both were left on medical grounds. The rest they are in the team on merit.

"Only these two were excused on medical conditions. Actually when we had the final selection Sharon was in a plaster but it has since been removed, so we just want her to nurse that injury," said Chiroodza.

The COSANA Tri-Nations event running from June 12 to 16, is set to feature Zimbabwe, Namibia and hosts Malawi.

It will also see the three countries fielding their Under-19 teams.

The Gems, who are working towards the World Cup qualifiers in August, are taking this as an opportunity to gauge how their preparations have gone so far.

The team got into camp on Tuesday at Girls High School. They are scheduled to leave for Malawi tomorrow.

Chiroodza believes the games will give them an insight of the progress made so far and areas they still need to work on.

"We are taking Malawi as one of the best teams in Africa. So our performance against Malawi will determine how strong we are, so that when we come back from Malawi we will know where to adjust.

"So the game against Malawi will be a big match for us. Even Namibia, they also have a strong team because most of their players they are playing in South Africa, so they are one of the best teams for now.

"It's no longer the Namibia that we used to know. So both teams they are going to help us determine where we are right now and see if we are strong enough.

"But the team that we have, I think it's the best team ever. So I have all the hope and faith in the girls that we are going to do our best.

"As for Malawi, we really want to give them a good run and win because I think we have the best players," said Chiroodza.

Spar Zimbabwe has taken care of the kit and transport costys for the trip to Malawi.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu confirmed that Spar Zimbabwe is bankrolling their trip to Malawi and appealed to more corporates to come on board and support the team's journey towards qualification for next year's World Cup. "Spar Zimbabwe is dressing the team to Malawi, that is the kit. They have taken (care of) transport, we are going by road.

"It is very important, we are actually appealing to the corporate world to join hands with Spar and do more for the Gems so that they are more comfortable, that would also make them very confident," said Chipandu.

Spar Zimbabwe signed a sponsorship deal with ZINA recently to support the Gems in their bid to qualify for the global tournament. Hopes are that the support will go a long way in spurring the team in their efforts to qualify for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Team

Claris Kwaramba, Priscilla Ndlovu, Chipo Shoko, Progress Moyo, Sharleen Tanaka Makusha (Platinum Queens), Cynthia Gamuchirai (Mambas Queens), Tafadzwa Matura (ZDF), Tafadzwa Mawango (Correctional Queens), Nicole Muzanenhamo (Greenfuel), Paidamoyo Tinoza, Beulah Hlungwane, Ursula Ndlovu (Glow Petroleum).