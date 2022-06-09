Zimbabwe: Poor Chevrons Out to Salvage World Cup Points

THE Chevrons have the World Cup Super League points to salvage when they go out in the dead rubber clash against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club today.

The Zimbabwe men's cricket team surrendered the three-match series with one game remaining after losing the opening two matches to the visitors, who lead 2-0.

Zimbabwe lost the second match by eight wickets, just a few days after they had suffered a 60-run defeat in the opening match.

The defeat added to Zimbabwe's woeful run in the Super League, which is the main pathway for the 2023 ICC World Cup to be held in India.

Zimbabwe currently sit in 12th place with only three wins from 14 matches with 35 points. Afghanistan on the other hand rose to third place with 90 points from 11 matches

If they complete a clean sweep today, they will rise into second place on the points' table and in a good position to secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

It may sound difficult to accept for the home fans, but it is a fact that Zimbabwe have never won a series against the Afghans since their first ever meeting in ODI cricket in 2014.

The first ever series, which gave birth to the rivalries that we witness up to this day, ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the Queens Sports Club.

Five ODI series have been played between the nations since then and records stand overwhelmingly in favour of the visitors. Afghanistan boast of a 4-0 success.

With a total of 25 matches having taken pace in between, the tourists have clearly been the dominant side after winning 15 times. Zimbabwe have won 10 ODIs against Afghanistan, as some of the series were close contests.

The first three series ended in identical 3-2 wins in favor of the Afghans but the Asians increased the gulf the last time the teams met in 2019 after running away 4-1 winners at a neutral setting in the United Arab Emirates.

Each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/ no result/ abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India.

The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams.

Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup. Zimbabwe still have slim hopes of fighting back to contest for a top eight place.