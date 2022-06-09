Zimbabwe: Zacc Warns Bus Crews to Be Wary of Bogus Officers

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) said they had noted with concern that there is group of criminals masquerading as officers from the commission, targeting cross-border buses, demanding various amounts of bribes.

This comes after at least four buses were approached by these criminals in separate incidents especially along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway on Tuesday.

The bus crews were made to pay bribes ranging between US$100 and US$400.

In a statement, Zacc confirmed the incidents and warned bus crews to be wary of these criminals.

"ZACC wishes to warn members of the public that there is a syndicate of criminals purporting to be ZACC officers and demanding bribes from cross-border bus crews. On the 7th of June, a six-men gang using an unidentified white pick-up truck intercepted a Jasto Luxury Coaches bus travelling from South Africa between Harare and Beatrice.

"Claiming to be ZACC officers carrying out an anti-smuggling operation, the gang demanded a USD$400 bribe which the bus crew paid. ZACC understands that the gang also stopped three more buses travelling from South Africa and forced the crew to pay US$100 bribes," Zacc said.

The commission added, "We wish to advise cross-border bus crews and members of the public that ZACC officers do not demand bribes when executing their duties. On the other hand, the bus crews and other members of the public must refuse to pay bribes when asked to do so.

"Instead, when approached by anyone claiming to be from ZACC carrying out their duties, members of the public must demand positive identification."

Meanwhile, members of the National Taskforce deployed in Beitbridge under operation, "No to cross border crimes," have arrested a conductor, Given Siwela (24) for bribery at Nottingham Turn off roadblock along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

The suspect offered police R100 bribe, after the driver of a Toyota Hiace he was travelling in was arrested for failure to register a trailer and failure to have current vehicle licence.