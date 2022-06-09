Namibia: Olympic Day to Be Hosted By FNCC

THE Namibia National Olympic Committee yesterday launched the 2022 Olympic Day in partnership with the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre and the French embassy in Namibia.

At a press conference at the FNCC yesterday, Joan Smit, secretary general of the NNOC said that Namibia will join 205 countries around the world in celebrating Olympic Day on Thursday, 23 June.

"On this day we will come together to celebrate the power of sport to bring people together in peace. The Olympic family believes sport can help make a better world by reconnecting people locally and globally, and by promoting sustainability, inclusion, solidarity and peace," she said.

Smit said the NNOC had partnered with the embassy of France and the FNCC to start their campaign in promoting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as part of the Olympic Games celebrations.

"These days, Olympic Day is developing into much more than a run or just a sports event. Based on the three pillars of 'move, learn and discover,' Olympic Committees are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities aimed at everybody, regardless of age, gender, social background or sporting ability. Some countries have incorporated the event into the school curriculum and, in recent years, many National Olympic Committees (NOC) have added concerts and exhibitions to the celebration," she said.

Smit added that recent NOC activities have included meetings for children and youths with top athletes and the development of new websites directing people to programmes in their neighbourhood.

"This makes it easier for everybody to become part of Olympic Day. In recent years, the development of social media has helped the IOC to boost participation beyond NOC activities," she said.

According to Smit, Namibia's Olympic Day celebration will be held at the FNCC on 23 June, when Namibia's first Olympic medallist, Frank Fredericks, will be a guest speaker while other Namibian Olympians will also be present.

An exhibition to mark Namibia's participation at the Olympics from 1992 to date will also be on display, courtesy of the FNCC.

The Olympic Day celebrations will continue on Saturday, 25 June in Keetmanshoop where children from all walks of life will join in various activities.

The director of the FNCC, Julien Dal Bosco said they were proud of hosting the event.

"The Olympic Games will be held in Paris for the first time in 100 years and we are very happy and proud that the FNCC will host Olympic Day in Namibia. The Olympic Day events will be part of a series of other events involving schools and students leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games, which we will reveal at a later stage," he said.