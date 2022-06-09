Namibia: Alleged Rehoboth Killer Gets Trial Dates

A Rehoboth resident, who allegedly killed his 18-year-old pregnant girlfriend, finally got his trial dates 10 years after his initial arrest.

Windhoek High Court Judge Naomi Shivute, who will preside over the matter, informed Deon Boois (31) that his trial will start before her on 26 July and will run until 5 August.

It is alleged by the State that Boois killed his girlfriend, Barbara Ganses, who was 15 to 16 weeks pregnant with his twin sons on 9 December 2012.

Boois is facing one charge of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, at the time of her death, the accused and the victim were in an actual or perceived intimate romantic relationship, although they did not live together anymore.

The victim moved back to her mother's residence about one month prior to her death, leaving the accused to reside at his mother's house.

On that fateful evening, the indictment read, the accused and victim were in the accused's bedroom, and the victim wanted to return home, but the accused asked her to overnight, as it was already dark.

She agreed, and at night, he stabbed her at least four times over her body with a knife, and she died on the scene due to stab wounds to the heart.

At the time, she was 15 to 16 weeks pregnant with two male foetuses, the indictment states.

It further stated that after stabbing the victim, the accused wanted his mother and sister to kill/stab him to death because he stabbed and killed his girlfriend and child.

He was released on bail, and the matter was also struck from the roll in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court in 2014 for a lack of a prosecutor general's decision of where and on what charges to prosecute the accused.

The judge continued his bail on the same conditions.

He will be represented by Joseph Andreas on instructions of legal aid and the prosecution by deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef.