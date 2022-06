Former Social Services Minister Petronella Kagonye has been convicted of corruption and charged with criminal abuse of office after she diverted 20 computers donated by the Postal and Telecommunication Regulation Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to schools in her constituency.

Kagonye was found guilty after a full trial by Harare magistrate Vongai Guuriro Muchuchuti.

She has been sent to Chikurubi Maximum Prison awaiting her sentencing Thursday afternoon.