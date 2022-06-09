Ethiopia: Army Chief in Türkiye to Take Part in EFES 2022 Military Exercise

Addis Abeba — A delegation led by the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, arrived in Türkiye on Wednesday 08 June to take part in the "EFES 2022 Military Exercise" organized by the Türkish government.

During his visit Field Marshal Berhanu met with his counterpart, General Yaşar Güler, Chief of the General Staff of Türkish Armed Forces (TAF) to discuss bilateral issues, according to ENDF. Citing the Ethiopian Embassy in Türkiye, ENDF said that furthermore an agreement has been reached between the two countries to work together in capacity building and cooperation in military support.

EFES 2022 Military Exercise is one of the biggest military exercises by Türkish Armed Forces.

It is recalled that the Council of Ministers (CoM) in its fifth regular meeting held on Saturday March 19 approved a draft bill on military cooperation agreements with the Republic of Türkiye, including agreements on joint military exercises and anti-piracy collaboration. The bill was subsequently approved by the House of Peoples Representatives (HoPR) in May.

The CoM said that Türkiye and Ethiopia have been close friends for centuries and that Türkiye has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to Ethiopia as an ally in need. Three agreements were signed between Ethiopia and Türkiye during the visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Ankara in August 2021.

The CoM said that the goals of the agreements were, among others, to create a framework for cooperation in education and training, joint military exercises, defense industry construction, cyber-attack prevention, peacekeeping, military financial cooperation, and anti-piracy campaigns.