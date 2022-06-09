Uganda: Museveni Camps in Karamoja to Fight Cattle Rustling

President Museveni has set camp in North Eastern Uganda to nip in the bud the threat of re-insurgence of cattle-rustlers in Karamoja sub region.

The rustlers who have changed raid tactics in a network that involves criminals with guns, bows and arrows, stick-squads that drive the cows and corroborators (Spy network) recently wreaked havoc leaving a trail of death, rape and destruction and threatening the prevailing peace and security in the region.

The president yesterday met security organs including the UPDF, Police, Resident District Commissioners, Internal Security Organisation officers and Uganda Wildlife Authority officials over the security situation at the State Lodge in Kapchorwa.

He commended security forces in the region for their concept of a reaction force and Intelligence-led operations to curb cattle rustling including profiling suspects.

In an earlier similar security meeting held a Morulinga state Lodge in Napak on September 12 2021, the president had directed formation of kraal based intelligence, reaction forces per district backed by enablers and 24-hour reconnaissance by day and night.

"We thought this could destroy raiding parties and abort their missions. However, cattle rustling is now commercial, when people steal cows, they want to sell them for slaughter. There are not many roads here, mount roadblocks so that they are intercepted," he said.

Museveni said with the increasing crimes including murder and rape, there is a need for police to establish units per sub-county to enable it to quickly deal with that.

The 3rd Division commander, Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe informed the president that the problem starts with armed Ugandan rustlers crossing over to raid from neighbouring countries.

Balikuddembe gave an example of the criminal elements from Uganda like the Jie of Kotido, the Dodoth of Kaabong who normally cross over to Kenya especially in the Nakitong'o areas of Turkana West SubCounty and Orumu and raid cows frequently.

The Vice President Major (Rtd) Jessica Alupo Epel who hails from Teso region, hailed the disarmament process but called for more vigilance along the borders to prevent gun wielding rustlers.

She said many of the suspects are found in the manyattas (homesteads), in the grazing areas and trading centres where these criminals normally drink from.