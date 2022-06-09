Tanzania: Mpole to Steer Geita Gold Vs Dodoma Jiji

GEITA Gold's deadly striker, George Mpole will be a man to watch when the Geita-based club hosts Dodoma Jiji early next week. Mpole, who scored an opener for Taifa Stars in their 1-1 draw with Niger in Cotonou Benin, turns to be the most dangerous striker and he is likely to harm Dodoma Jiji if they don't watch him properly.

His presence made the Geita Gold's Assistant Coach, Mathias Wandiba claim his r team is upbeat to claim maximum points in their Premier League game against Dodoma Jiji in Geita on Monday.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, Wandiba said they are wdrilled to win the match as they will be playing at home.

"Since the league break our team has been training very hard and we have no injuries in our squad. Our team is ready for the game. Our target is to win this game," he said.

Adding, he said they are aware of the importance of the game since it is part of their campaign in achieving their goal of finishing among the best four teams this season.

He, however, admitted that the match will be very difficult because their opponents Dodoma Jiji FC are not in a good position. On his side Geita Gold's custodian Sebusebu Samson said they are determined to fight for the victory in all 90 minutes of the game.

He called upon the team's fans to come out in large numbers to support their players. He said the league has become difficult due to the fact every team prepares well for a game. Geita Gold are placed fifth with 36 points in the league standings after playing 26 league matches.

The team has won nine, drawn nine and lost eight matches. They have netted 25 and conceded 25 goals. After their Monday match against Dodoma, Geita Gold will play against Biashara United on June 18th this year.

Geita will have two away matches against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium and Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.