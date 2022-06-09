South Africa: Cabinet Approves Public Consultations On Illegal Metals Trade

9 June 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has approved that public consultations be undertaken on proposals to restrict the trade of illegally obtained scrap and processed metals.

Addressing reporters following this week's Cabinet meeting, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the theft of scrap metal and copper cable from public infrastructure hinders the performance of the economy by imposing enormous costs.

"Some of the disruptions include the supply of energy and rail services due to vandalised rail tracks. They impose additional transport costs on commuters due to disrupted commuter transport. Vandalised and unsecured electricity cables pose safety risks to communities, especially children."

Gungubele said Cabinet directed that the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition lead the consultations within a limited period, and solicit inputs from the public and relevant sectors.

The consultations will seek effective measures that government can implement to stop the vandalising of critical economic infrastructures.

Thereafter, Cabinet will pronounce on the approved measures, Gungubele said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X