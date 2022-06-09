South Africa: Government Prioritising Food, Water and Shelter for Flood Victims

Government is prioritising the provision of food, water and shelter for people displaced during the devastating floods in April and May.

Addressing media following Cabinet's meeting this week, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said ongoing government relief efforts in the provinces affected by the floods are making a significant impact. This includes the repair of damaged infrastructure.

While KwaZulu-Natal was hardest hit, the floods also caused significant damage in the Eastern Cape, North West and Free State.

"Extensive work is underway to restore basic services such as water, electricity, sanitation and waste removal," said Gungubele.

About R189.22 million is being used for the upgrade of the Informal Settlements Programme, aimed at improving the quality of life of those living in informal settlements.

"An additional R733.086 million has been allocated through the Human Settlements Development Grant to assist in the creation of sustainable and integrated human settlements," Gungubele said.

Cabinet has welcomed the humanitarian aid from the State of Qatar in the form of foodstuff, clothing, generators, water purifiers, ventilators, tents and medical supplies.

The donation is expected to benefit over 4 000 citizens temporarily housed in community care centres.

"Cabinet also welcomed the humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the form of foodstuff and water to assist victims of the recent floods," said Gungubele.