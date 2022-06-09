Tanzania: 40 Coaches Vie for Simba Job

SIMBA have declared that discipline will be among their top criteria when bringing onboard a new coach and players for the coming season saying they want to focus on football not solving cases.

There are already 40 quality coaches out of over 100 who submitted their Curriculum Vitae applying for the coaching job.

The MsimbaziStreet Reds are set to make a lot of changes in their current squad as a number of players are scheduled to be shown an exit door while at the same time, signing new blood to be injected into the team.

Failure to defend Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and Premier League titles are said to be some of the reasons for the Msimbazi street giants to overhaul the team so that next term, titles should return back at the club.

Speaking on Wednesday in the city, Simba's Media and Communications Manager Ahmed Ally reiterated that they have put discipline as a top priority for new players who will be descending at the club.

His sentiments came after being quizzed to comment on the speculations that they are on the verge to sign Burundian player Saido Ntibazonkiza whose contract at his former club Young Africans has expired.

"The chairman of the Board Salim Abdallah 'Try Again' has already stated that if discipline is the reason which forced Yanga to part ways with Ntibazonkiza,then he will not have a chance to land at Simba. "This time, we want to be serious with the issue of discipline especially by players from outside the country as such, those with poor discipline records will not have an opportunity to land at Simba," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, described the Burundian player as fully polished with adequate experience in Africa and Tanzanian football hence any team would like to hire his services. On the upcoming new coach, Ally said procedures to get a highly qualified trainer are progressing well and their target is to announce him early so that he can see at least three final league matches for Simba.

"We received over 100 Curriculum Vitae (CVs) and after thorough screening, they have been reduced to 40 CVs which will further be trimmed until the potential one is sourced," said him.

Simba recently waved goodbye to their Spanish coach Pablo Franco despite five games to go before the Reds complete their matches of the season as such, Assistant Coach Selemani Matola is due to take charge of the team for the remainder ofthe campaign.

Up next,Simba will face Mbeya City on Thursday, June 16th at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium inDar es Salaam before playing KMC and Mtibwa Sugar respectively.