Nigeria: VP Osinbajo Breaks Silence On APC Presidential Primary, Praises Tinubu

9 June 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Osinbajo describes Mr Tinubu as having "shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building."

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has broken his silence on the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won by former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu.

A statement Thursday afternoon congratulating Mr Tinubu, President Muhammadu Buhari and his party is his first public comment since the convention concluded Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Osinbajo ran in the election, scoring a paltry 235 votes to come third behind Mr Tinubu, who amassed 1,271 votes and former Minister Rotimi Amaechi, who got 316 votes.

Mr Osinbajo was a long-time loyalist of Mr Tinubu before the relationship between the two of them became severely strained. The reason for their suddenly soured relationship remained unclear.

The vice-president formally joined the presidential race early this year, surprising many Nigerians who swore he would not run against Mr Tinubu, who brought him into politics and nominated him as running mate to President Buhari in the run-up to the 2015 election.

So, after he lost the primary Wednesday, many Nigerians began to wonder what his reaction to Mr Tinubu's victory would be.

It was not until Thursday evening that he broke his silence, congratulating Mr Tinubu, and urging support for his candidature.

Mr Osinbajo said, "I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

"I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

"For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building.

"His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party's continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

"To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

"As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people."

