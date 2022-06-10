Rwanda: Season Ends for Mukura Striker Mensah

10 June 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Mukura attacker William Opoku Mensah has returned to Ghana though the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league is still ongoing.

The striker has not featured for the Huye-based out for the last two months owing to his invalid work permit.

Times Sport can confirm that the player has been in Ghana for a week now and has informed the club that he will not return until he secures a work permit.

Opoku joined Mukura last season as a free agent and help them to maintain their topflight league status. He scored eight league goals, including a hat-trick against AS Muhanga and, strikes against local giants APR and Rayon Sports.

He previously played for Karela United and Asante Kotoko in Ghana, as well as American outfit Swope Park Rangers.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X