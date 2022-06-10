Rwanda: Season Ends for Mukura Striker Mensah

Mukura attacker William Opoku Mensah has returned to Ghana though the 2021/22 Rwanda premier league is still ongoing.

The striker has not featured for the Huye-based out for the last two months owing to his invalid work permit.

Times Sport can confirm that the player has been in Ghana for a week now and has informed the club that he will not return until he secures a work permit.

Opoku joined Mukura last season as a free agent and help them to maintain their topflight league status. He scored eight league goals, including a hat-trick against AS Muhanga and, strikes against local giants APR and Rayon Sports.

He previously played for Karela United and Asante Kotoko in Ghana, as well as American outfit Swope Park Rangers.