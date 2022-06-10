Rwanda: Rally - Nyirangarama Sprint Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Nyirangarama Rally, the newest race in the national rally championship, is returning for its second edition this year after skipping the last two seasons owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The car race, like its first edition in 2019, will take place in Rulindo District on Saturday, June 11. Nine cars are expected to compete this year.

Organized by Rwanda Automobile Club, the race will attract renowned local drivers including the likes of Giancarlo Davite, Jean Claude Gakwaya and Mitralos Elfter.

Others notable drivers to watch include Yoto Fabrice, Mike Rutuku, Christian Kanangire, Bryan Murengezi, Janvier Mutuga and Hassan Bukuru.

The first edition saw participating drivers competing in the race only using cars but this year will, besides cars, also involve cross cars and motorcycles.

Holder Davite will be looking to defend the title after winning the first edition alongside his co-driver Yan Demester, covering a distance of 89.2km in one hour, 11 minutes and 48 seconds.

During the maiden edition three years ago, drivers took to the dusty streets of Rulindo District, specifically in Shyorongi and Tare Sectors, as well as Nyirangarama Cell.

Some streets were, however, too narrow for the drivers.

Commenting on the challenge, race sponsor Sina Gerard said this year's edition will take place in a better condition because upgrade works have been done on the streets.

"The road was so small that two cars could not pass through it from reverse directions but the entertainment the race had given to spectators had a crucial impact on the push to upgrade the streets during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

After the Nyirangarama Rally, the focus will be turned on the Huye Rally or 'Memorial Rally' slated for August 13 before the Mountain Gorilla Rally due on September 23.