Kenya: Brave Kimeli Smashes Eliud Kipchoge's Rome Diamond League Meeting Record

9 June 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya's Nicholas Kimeli produced an amazing kick to lead compatriot Jacob Krop to a 1-2 finish in the men's 5000m at Rome Diamond League, eclipsing Eliud Kipchoge's 18-year Meeting Record.

Kimeli, who for the better part of the race ran behind Krop and Ethiopia's Kejelcha Yomif who led the race, unleashed a powerful kick with 60m to the line, striding past the two to clock a World Lead and Personal Best time of 12 Minutes, 46.33 Seconds.

Kimeli, 23-year-old, broke Kipchoge's Meeting Record of 12 Minutes, 46.53 Seconds set at the same venue in 2004, a year after winning the world title in Paris - the only track gold medal he holds.

Krop came second for second in a Personal Best time of 12 Minutes, 46.79 Seconds as Kejelcha settled for third in a Season's Best time of 12 Minutes, 52.10 Seconds.

The race had a deep field led by reigning 10,000m Olympic Champion Selemon Barega who faded tho fourth in 12 Minutes, 54.87 Seconds and 5,000m silver medallist Mohammed Ahmed of Canada.

This is a good warm up for the 2022 World Athletics Championships set to be hosted in Eugene Oregon, USA in five weeks, especially for Kimeli who missed a medal in Tokyo Olympics, after finishing fourth.

