Rwanda: CHOGM Preps in High Gear as D-Day Draws Near

As Rwanda gears up to host one of the world biggest gatherings, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), there are tireless efforts to construct and rehabilitate several roads across the Kigali city that will facilitate mobility during the meeting.

Going by the outlook of the construction, any layman may cast doubts on whether the construction will be complete in the next ten days to CHOGM, although works on the roads are going on day and night.

However, officials are confident that they will beat the deadline especially since the hardest part was completed.

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, the Kigali City Engineer, Asaba Katabarwa expressed optimism that all roads aligned to CHOGM will be completed before the meeting.

In fact, City Engineer anticipates that the roads will be completed in the next five days.

A newly completed segment of the 13.8 kilometre-long Sonatube-Gahanga-Akagera road in Kigali on June 9. According to City of Kigali's Engineer Asaba Katabarwa, by June 15, all roads aligned to CHOGM will be completed before the meeting. Photo: Dan Nsengiyumva.

"Major roads aligned to CHOGM were completed last year. However, when the implementation of Kigali Infrastructure Projects (KIP) - which is a four-year project- kicked off, we decided to fast contract the construction of additional roads which would also fit in the CHOGM plan," said Eng. Katabarwa, adding that, the ongoing constructions are complementary to the CHOGM plan and are equally being given utmost attention.

In qualifying his statement, that the roads will be completed before CHOGM, Eng. Katabarwa said that the remaining part is the easiest to complete.

"Constructing a road requires working on three layers; the first two layers, subgrade and base course, are the hardest and they take much time and work. The third layer is the wearing course which comes with beatification and this is the easier part. In the third layer, we are capable of covering a very long distance of works in a short time," he said.

He pointed out that some roads may not be completed, like the one around the golf course which will be completed in November since it is within the framework of KIP.

Kicukiro Flyover

Expansion and construction of 13.8 kilometers long Sonatube-Gahanga-Akagera road, including the Kicukiro flyover, are also in the final state and according to City Engineer, the flyover will be fully tarmacked by June 15.

The Sonatube-Gahanga-Akagera road is worth Rwf65billion.

The New Times has since learnt that, to avoid any setbacks like breakdown of machinery due to overworking, technicians keep alternating machines and resting others to maintain a 24-hour active work.

The roads aligned to CHOGM that have been constructed or are in the completion state; include the Sonatube-Kicukiro-Gahanga road, Kimicanga-Kacyiru US Embassy road, one that passes below the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE)-Kigali Public Library to Kacyiru Taxi Park, Kabeza-Airport-Itunda-Busanza road and ALU campus road, among others.

Also, works on the Bus Shelters around town are expected to enter their final completion stage this weekend.

Previous high profile events have been characterised with heavy traffic on some of the major roads, especially the Airport Road and it is anticipated that the meeting will even draw more guests than many previous gatherings.

"All this work is to ensure seamless movement of everyone. The guests and the public will move effectively. There won't be any closure, soon a communique will be put out on alternative roads to use during that CHOGM period," said the City Engineer.

In a related development, the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA) recently told the media that Kigali International airport has also been expanded, with the capacity to accommodate 50 airplanes at ago.

According to the Ministry, in 2020 when Rwanda was preparing to host CHOGM, Rwf10.5Billion was planned for preparations.

Officials say, apart from upgrading to foster urban mobility and public transportation, tourism and hospitality projects are also being invested in so that the guests have a better experience while in Kigali.

CHOGM is expected to attract over 5,000 guests.