Morocco/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Optimistic They Can Tame Morocco's Atlas Lions

9 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The odds are stacked against South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification opening fixture, versus heavyweights Morocco.

Bafana Bafana begin their quest to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast with a mammoth test against heavyweights Morocco, on Thursday night.

With their struggles to qualify for major tournaments in recent years, expectations are once again low.

However, before their 21-hour trek to the North African country -- the overseer of the team's most recent disappointment, Hugo Broos, said he is hopeful his charges can implement the lessons learnt as they narrowly missed out on topping their World Cup qualifying group in 2021.

The Belgian coach, speaking prior to the side's departure for Rabat, hinted that his team is out to tame the Atlas Lions, in their own backyard.

"It's a good team and we have a plan and we'll be happy if our plan can succeed on Thursday. We know what we have to do and one thing that's very important is to have the right mentality and confidence because when you go to Morocco with fear it's better that you stay home," Broos said.

Though not impossible, a defeat on home soil...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X