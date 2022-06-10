Morocco/South Africa: Bafana Bafana Optimistic They Can Tame Morocco's Atlas Lions

analysis

The odds are stacked against South Africa in their Africa Cup of Nations qualification opening fixture, versus heavyweights Morocco.

Bafana Bafana begin their quest to qualify for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast with a mammoth test against heavyweights Morocco, on Thursday night.

With their struggles to qualify for major tournaments in recent years, expectations are once again low.

However, before their 21-hour trek to the North African country -- the overseer of the team's most recent disappointment, Hugo Broos, said he is hopeful his charges can implement the lessons learnt as they narrowly missed out on topping their World Cup qualifying group in 2021.

The Belgian coach, speaking prior to the side's departure for Rabat, hinted that his team is out to tame the Atlas Lions, in their own backyard.

"It's a good team and we have a plan and we'll be happy if our plan can succeed on Thursday. We know what we have to do and one thing that's very important is to have the right mentality and confidence because when you go to Morocco with fear it's better that you stay home," Broos said.

Though not impossible, a defeat on home soil...