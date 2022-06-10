South Africa: John Berks - The 'Boykie' Who Changed South African Radio

9 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By J Brooks Spector

John Berks was key to bringing talk radio to South Africa, changing the country's broadcast world forever. He's gone now, but he casts a great legacy.

Back when John Berks was the king of morning radio, people would tell the story about the times when commuters driving in their automobiles, simultaneously pulling up to a red traffic signal in different cars, with all of them laughing in their separate cars, giving each other thumb's up signs so everyone at the traffic stop would know that they were all listening to another bit of Berksian broadcast mayhem. Or, as one of his 702 colleagues, Aki Anastasiou, said of Berks on the airwaves, "He created the most authentic theatre of the mind experiences for his listeners."

Berks came out of the West Rand mining towns of Klerksdorp and Krugersdorp, but, early on, he felt the magnetic tug of radio and the big city, and he knew he was destined for them. After leaving high school, but before he broke into radio, he had worked in a soap factory and then as a junior reporter at the Germiston Advocate newspaper, until he finally passed an audition for LM Radio. "Berksie," as he was...

