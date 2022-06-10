South Africa: Nafiz Modack Deeply Implicated in Assassinations in Cape Town, Appears in Multiple Courts

The State contends that alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack not only ordered the assassination of Anti-Gang Unit officer Charl Kinnear, but also orchestrated the murders of two other people.

Nafiz Modack and debt collector Zane Kilian are the main accused in the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear from the Anti-Gang Unit in front of his Bishop Lavis house on 18 September 2020. The two accused are also prime suspects in an attempt on the life of criminal lawyer William Booth on 9 April 2020.

Modack and co-accused Amaal Jantjies, Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan, Janick Adonis and former cop Ashley Tabisher face an array of charges relating to the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, racketeering, money laundering, fraud, corruption, kidnapping and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act.

On Wednesday, Modack - along with Terrible West Siders (TWS) gang leader Moegamat Toufeeq Brown, alias "Bubbles", Ziyaad Poole, Fagmeed Kelly, Riyaad Gesant and Mario Petersen - was formally charged in the Atlantis Magistrates' Court for the murder of Nicolaas Heerschap.

The indictment reads: "Modack and co-accused Brown, Poole, Kelly, Gesant and Petersen unlawfully and intentionally killed Nicolaas Paulus Heerschap, an adult male person, by shooting him with a .38 revolver...