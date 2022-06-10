South Africa: Eskom 'Greenwash' On Coal-Fired Kusile 'A Smokescreen for Terrifying Overall Emissions'

9 June 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

The Kusile coal-fired power plant is the only facility in SA that has the technology to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions. But energy experts say this is nothing to be proud of while Eskom remains the biggest power-polluting company in the world.

Eskom has dubbed Kusile, its biggest power station, an "environmentally friendly power plant" -- relative to its other 14 coal-fired power plants that don't have flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) installed to reduce sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions.

Construction on Kusile Power Station, one of South Africa's "newer" coal-fired power stations, began in 2008 alongside Medupi Power Station. It contributes 2,880MW to the grid, when everything runs smoothly.

With the FGD technology, Kusile emits 500mg/Nm3 (milligrams per cubic metre) of sulphur dioxide, which complies with the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act of 2004.

Kusile general manager Bonga Mashazi told Our Burning Planet during a media tour of the facility on 9 June that, without the plant's FGD, the sulphur dioxide emissions would be double that, at more than 1,000mg/Nm3.

Mashazi said what is meant by the power station being "environmentally friendly" is that its use of "novel and efficient" technologies such as FGD, a supercritical steam generator, low NOx burners...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X