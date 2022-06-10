South Africa: Dr Tim De Maayer, Rahima Moosa Hospital Whistle-Blower, Suspended

analysis

Social media and WhatsApp networks of doctors expressed shock, dismay and anger at the news that doctor who exposed the shocking state of children's healthcare at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital had been suspended.

Dr Tim de Maayer, the paediatric gastroenterologist who wrote an open letter to administrators at the Gauteng Department of Health, which was published by Daily Maverick on 22 May, has been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, according to doctors at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

However, on Thursday night, as outrage grew, Premier David Makhura intervened, telling Maverick Citizen: "I'm waiting for the report from the MEC on this matter. I will never approve any act of intimidation or victimisation of professionals and workers who speak out where things are going wrong. We need more such people in the public service."

He added later: "The head of department is intervening on the matter. [The] CEO took the decision."

The letter raised huge public concern about the state of Gauteng hospitals as well as strong support from fellow doctors and the public for De Maayer's willingness to speak out. Even the Presidency is believed...