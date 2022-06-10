South Africa: 'Phala Phala Is Fast Becoming Your Nkandla,' Steenhuisen Tells Ramaphosa in Disrupted Debate

analysis

After an hour of EFF MPs' interjections, when all were muted online or physically removed from the House, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered what essentially was a State of the Nation 2.0.

That disruptions hit President Cyril Ramaphosa's Presidency Budget Vote on Thursday wasn't really a surprise - EFF leader Julius Malema had warned of this a day earlier. A hint had also emerged during Tuesday's Parliament Budget Vote debate.

In 2014, the call was: "Pay back the money", for then president Jacob Zuma to do as the Public Protector said - to repay money spent on so-called security upgrades of the cattle kraal, chicken run, amphitheatre and swimming pool at his Nkandla homestead.

On Thursday it was: "We will not listen to a money launderer and a criminal", in relation to the February 2019 theft of forex stuffed into sofa cushions on the President's Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The interruptions were rowdy, raucous and persistent.

These scenes in the House could have been avoided had the President come clean about the circumstances surrounding the forex and the theft, said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

"Phala Phala is fast becoming your Nkandla," he said, pointing also to the "blurring of the...