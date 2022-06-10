Nigeria: Over 240,000 PVCs Not Collected in Kaduna - INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kaduna State has said it is in possession of over 240,000 Permanent Voter's Cards (PVCs) yet to be collected by people who registered in the state.

The Head of Department, Voter Registry, Information and Communication Technology (VRICT) of INEC in Kaduna, Umar Buhari Aliyu, said this yesterday.

He attributed one of the challenges affecting the distribution of the PVCs to insecurity which, he said, had forced many residents to change their location.