Rwanda: Basketball - Rwanda Set for Warm-Up Games Ahead of the FIBA World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

The national basketball team plans to play build-up games as part of the preparations for the second window of the FIBA World Cup 2023 qualifiers.

The games are scheduled for July 1 to 3 at the BK Arena in Kigali.

Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba), told Times Sport that coach Sheikh Sarr and his team will fly to Egypt June 19 where they will play three friendly games against Egypt, Jordan and Uganda.

The team will spend seven days in the camp before returning to Kigali on June 26 for the final preparations before World cup qualifiers begin.

Rwanda will be looking to put up a strong performance in the second window in order to secure one of the three qualification places in the group.

Rwanda will be up against Tunisia, Cameroon and South Sudan in Group B.

"The team is preparing to fly to Egypt for a training camp and build-up games will be a good test for the boys ahead of the World Cup 2023 qualifiers that get underway in Kigali next month," said Jabo

Currently, the team is camping at Sainte Famille Hotel and conduct their daily training sessions at the BK Arena under the guidance of Senegalese tactician Cheikh Sarr and his assistant, Charles Mushumba.

Roster:

Ntore Habimana (Patriots), Olivier Turatsinze (IPRC Kigali), Jean de Dieu Umuhoza (UGB), Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza (REG), Imad Ruhamyandekwe (Canada), Robeyns William (Belgium), Bruno Nyamwasa (Patriots), Justin Uwitonze (RP-IPRC Kigali) and Steven Hagumintwari (Patriots).

Others are Adelin Mugasa Ndayishimiye (Pologne), Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba (Patriots), Emile Galois Kazeneza (USA), Axel Olenga Mpoyo (REG), Cadeau de Dieu Furaha (USA), Patrick Ngabonziza (Orion), Osborne Shema (USA), Noah Bigirumwami (USA), Marius Ntwari (USA) and Brillant Brave Rutsindura (USA).