Tanzania: Tpbl Brightens League With 600m/ - Offer

TANZANIA Premier League Board said the team that wins the Premier League for the 2021/22 season will pocket 600m/- cash prize being an offer from the league's chief sponsors; National Bank of Commerce and Azam Media Limited.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Thursday TPLB's Executive Director Almasi Kassongo said that there are two awards; one as the bonus from Azam Media and another from the league's main sponsor, NBC Bank that goes for all 16 Premier League teams.

Kassongo said that the champion will pocked total of 600m/-cash prize whereas 500m/- is from Azam Media and 100m/- is from NBC while the runners up will collect 300m/- in which 250m/- is from Azam media and 50m/- is offered by NBC Bank.

The second runners up, according to Kassongo will be awarded by Azam Media 225m/- while NBC Bank will add 30m/- to make a total package of 255m/- and the fourth-placed team will receive 200m/- from Azam and NBC.

"The NBC Premier League is now ranked second for having lucrative sponsorship deal after the South African Premier League and other leagues of the North Africa," said Kassongo.

He added there is also the money for the relegated clubs whereas each will pocked 10m/- that will help them start their Championship campaign for the next season.

The awards are part of sponsorship deal that Azam Television and NBC signed with Tanzania Football Federation and Tanzania Premier League Board in May and October last year.

In 10 years deal, Azam Television injected 225.6bn/- to broadcast live Premier League games where their counterpart NBC signed a three-year contract and injected 2.5 bn/- for the 2021/22 season.

"It is a milestone in football development. TFF is struggling to reduce burden for the clubs in order to feature in the league comfortably and give their best," TFF President Wallace Karia was once quoted as saying.