Tanzania: Tanesco Customers to Use Ni Konect App to Access Services

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) in Mwanza region has launched an online system of providing electricity services in efforts to increase efficiency.

Dubbed 'Ni Konect', the system has attracted 138 people who applied for power connection services in the first day when the system started to be used.

TANESCO Mwanza Regional Manager, Engineer Said Msemo said that the system designed by the utility firm is simple and has no inconvenience to customers. He said following the growth of online communication the company decided to come up with the system which will facilitate provision of various services such as applying for power connection.

"Once the customer downloads the Ni Konect app will be able to follow steps for applying for the service," he said.

Eng Msemo said they have launched the system and informed the public about its benefits to make customers access the services easily in order to save time, reduce bureaucracies and use of unqualified technicians. He said through the system, the company expects to resolve some challenges facing its customers in order for them to be served timely without encountering any inconveniences.

"Through this system our customers can be connected to electricity for four to seven days and at the same time receive other services without visiting TANESCO offices we hope that they will be interested in using the system," he said.

Eng Msemo said that a customer can use the Ni Konect system by downloading it from the organisation's website using a smartphone, computer or internet-enabled device or for normal phones the customer can dial 152 * 00#.