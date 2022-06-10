Tanzania: Gwajima Pleads for Support On Capacity Building for Women

THE Minister for Community Development, Gender, Elderly, Children and Special Groups, Dr Doroth Gwajima has called on development stakeholders to support government efforts on women empowerment and capacity building.

Speaking at a forum for women in leadership and political life in Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the minister said their support was important for Tanzania to achieve gender equality as an essential component of sustainable human development.

"You should look at ways of empowering women in leadership positions to improve efficiency," said Dr Gwajima at the forum organised by the Finland Embassy in partnership with Uongozi Institute as part of activities to mark Nordic Week.

The minister also called on development stakeholders to assist in making assessment of development policies on how they promote gender equality.

The Minister said the sixth phase government continues to recognise the importance of women being given opportunities in leadership and decision-making positions and increasing women's participation in various levels of representation.

"In Tanzania for the first time we are proud to have a female President, Speaker of the National Assembly, Deputy Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives, and the Chief Secretary to the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar," she said.

Dr Gwajima said Tanzania had made significant strides in increasing the number of women in leadership and decision making positions. She said women ministers have increased from 15 per cent in 2005 to 37 per cent in 2022 and women Members of Parliament have increased from 22 per cent to 36.7 per cent in 2022.

Women Members of Parliament and Members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives have reached 38 per cent in 2022 and women ambassadors increased from three per cent in 2005 to 21.4 per cent in 2022, she said. She said the government was making efforts to achieve gender equality without leaving men behind.

The Chief Secretary of Zanzibar Government, Engineer Zena Said highlighted the importance of men and women working together for achieving gender equality and increasing women in leadership positions and political participation.

"Women cannot fight the gender equity battle alone. We need participation and support from men. They are our partners," said Engineer Zena. She said President Samia's exemplary leadership was proof that women had what it takes to hold leadership and decision making positions. "If a woman can lead the country that well, then a woman can lead any institution, and a woman can do just well as leaders anywhere," said Eng Zena Said.

She said women acquire from family experience of running family affairs important skills in leadership, such as emotional intelligence, conflict resolutions and budget planning and execution even when the husband is the bread winner.

"Women acquire important skills which include conflict resolutions, budget planning and execution even when the husband is the breadwinner. We learn how to use scarce resources and allocate them in priority areas," she said.

Uongozi Institute Chief Executive Officer, Kadari Singo commended the government for efforts to promote gender equality and taking on board men as partners in the endeavour.

He said without concerted efforts to promote gender equality, it would take more than 130 years to close the global gender gap. According to the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report 2021, closing the global gender gap has increased by a generation from 99.5 years to 135.6 years.