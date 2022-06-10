Malawi: Court Adjourns Chisa Mbele Bail Revocation Case to Tuesday

9 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Social media influencer Joshua Chisa Mbele will on Tuesday know whether he will be remanded on police custody or not after the Lilongwe Magistrate Court adjourned to 14 June, a case in which the state applied to court to have his bail revoked.

Mbele appeared before Senior Magistrate, Wanagwa Nyirenda, in Lilongwe to hear an application from State prosecutors who want the court to revoked his bail for failure to comply with conditions set.

The court heard that Mbele continues to write posts on social media that infringe on other people's rights contrary to conditions the court set for his bail.

However, Mbele's Lawyer, Gilbert Khonyongwa, said the evidence being tendered in court is insufficient.

Mbele was arrested for allegedly posting on his face book wall wrong information alleging some senior government officials were on Sattar list.

Mbele later brought the post down while acknowledging that he may have been misled.

