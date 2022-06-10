Malawi: Govt Dares Academia in Diaspora to Join Hands With Chakwera in Fixing the Country

9 June 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Government is urging the academia in diaspora to come back home to help President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera fix the country.

This follows a statement by the academia in the diaspora who say the government is not doing enough to fix the country's economy and other challenges.

But minister of Information and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said the academia should join forces with the government in reversing social-economic challenges created by some educated professionals and some members of the academia.

Kazako said the current administration led by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is working tirelessly to fix the economy and ensure that Malawians leave a better life.

Political and economic commentator, Humphrey Mvula said it is unfair to put a blame on the current economic challenges the country is going through to President Chakwera.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) messed up the country's economy by huge borrowing which has left the country's economy in tatters.

He also attributes the current economic malaise to the covid-19 pandemic, climate change effects as well as the war in Ukraine.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X