Malawi: Govt Dares Academia in Diaspora to Join Hands With Chakwera in Fixing the Country

Government is urging the academia in diaspora to come back home to help President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera fix the country.

This follows a statement by the academia in the diaspora who say the government is not doing enough to fix the country's economy and other challenges.

But minister of Information and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako said the academia should join forces with the government in reversing social-economic challenges created by some educated professionals and some members of the academia.

Kazako said the current administration led by President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is working tirelessly to fix the economy and ensure that Malawians leave a better life.

Political and economic commentator, Humphrey Mvula said it is unfair to put a blame on the current economic challenges the country is going through to President Chakwera.

He said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) messed up the country's economy by huge borrowing which has left the country's economy in tatters.

He also attributes the current economic malaise to the covid-19 pandemic, climate change effects as well as the war in Ukraine.