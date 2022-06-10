Tanzania: GGML Spends 13bn/ - to Fund Education Sector in Geita

GEITA Gold Mine Company Limited (GGML) has spent more than 13bn/- within four years to fund development of the education sector in Geita region.

The fund is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provided by GGML to Geita Town Council with aims to address the education challenge especially the shortage of desks and classrooms.

GGML Senior Co-operative Manager, Mr Manace Ndoroma made the remark recently during a special interview with journalists in Geita town.

Mr Ndoroma said among the positive results of the CSR fund is the construction of a new Mkangala Secondary School at a cost of 150m/- which helped students who were forced to walk long distance to and from school.

"We aim to ensure that our presence in this community also promotes better learning opportunities for our children at schools. So that in the coming years we can have more scholars who once look back at their history they will be proud of our presence. We shall also be grateful as GGML as we made it happen," Mr Ndoroma said.

Mkangala Secondary School Headmaster, Mr Egberth Kamugisha said construction of the new school has reduced the burden on students who were forced to walk more than six kilometers to school.

"GGML and the Geita town council have created better learning environments for us by constructing classrooms which helped us in 2021 to relocate 220 students who were traveling long distances to Kasamwa Secondary School." Geita Town Council Secondary Education Officer, Mr Rashid Muhaya said the council in collaboration with stakeholders including GGML have successifully built schools at Mkangaru, Nyabubele, Lukaranga, Bombambili, Mgusu and Nyakabale.

"This year (2022) we have registered three schools that have been built with CSR funds without raising funds from other sources, these schools are Fadhili Bucha, Nyakato School, as well as Mtakuja".