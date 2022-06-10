Tanzania: States Allocates 20bn/ - to Boost Edible Oil Output

IN effort to curb the shortage of edible oil, the Government has set aside a total of 20bn/- to be invested in the palm and sunflower plantations.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan revealed immediately after launching the Third Phase of Sugarcane plantation project at Kagera Sugar Company premises on Thursday and added that the move will not only solve the boost but enable the country to export surplus edible oil.

"It's important to be self-sufficient in production... We can produce ourselves," the President stated.

President Samia instructed regional commissioners and district officials to survey and identify idle plantations that will be used for the lucrative project.

"We are crying about the rise of cooking oil prices, go and identify these areas... in Kagera we need not less than 70,000 to 100,000 hectares," she said and insisted youths should be involved in the project to boost the economy.

Meanwhile, President Samia applauded the Kagera Sugar factory for their efforts in recruiting more girls in the factory citing it as a great move.