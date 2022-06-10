Tanzania: 4,000 Hectors of Forest Reserves Invaded in Mbogwe

ABOUT 4,000 hectares of forest reserves in Mbogwe District in Geita region have been invaded and cleared for human activities.

Mbogwe District Forest Conservation Officer, Mr Ezekiel Mbilinyi said that the situation threatens the reserved areas. He was speaking to forest stakeholders to broaden their knowledge and awareness on proper management of forest reserves and its products.

Mr Mbilinyi said the invaded hectares are part of the 15,000 hectares of total forest reserved area managed by the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) in Mbogwe District.

He pointed out the most dangerous human activities leading to the high invasion of protected areas are large-scale logging for small-scale mining, burning of charcoal as well as overgrazing.

"People who are arrested with illegal forest products have been taken to court but there are those who confess and agree to pay compensation for damages. For this financial year, from July 2021 to June 2022, in our inspection patrols we arrested about 244 people who have violated the forestry procedures.

"With the current strategies, we have revived village natural resources committees. The committees will be trained to help patrol and educate the public on the proper principles of the forest resources harvesting and trading," he said.

Masumbwe Divisional Officer, Mr William Lyanga suggested that TFS's mutual collaboration with local government leaders would facilitate the proper management on the harvesting and marketing of forest products.

"If we take it serious, I believe that people who used to do this business illegally will now change their mind. "Let's understand that the government has not banned the use of forest resources unless the government insists on compliance with forest laws" He recommended.