Tanzania: 4,000 Hectors of Forest Reserves Invaded in Mbogwe

9 June 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

ABOUT 4,000 hectares of forest reserves in Mbogwe District in Geita region have been invaded and cleared for human activities.

Mbogwe District Forest Conservation Officer, Mr Ezekiel Mbilinyi said that the situation threatens the reserved areas. He was speaking to forest stakeholders to broaden their knowledge and awareness on proper management of forest reserves and its products.

Mr Mbilinyi said the invaded hectares are part of the 15,000 hectares of total forest reserved area managed by the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) in Mbogwe District.

He pointed out the most dangerous human activities leading to the high invasion of protected areas are large-scale logging for small-scale mining, burning of charcoal as well as overgrazing.

"People who are arrested with illegal forest products have been taken to court but there are those who confess and agree to pay compensation for damages. For this financial year, from July 2021 to June 2022, in our inspection patrols we arrested about 244 people who have violated the forestry procedures.

"With the current strategies, we have revived village natural resources committees. The committees will be trained to help patrol and educate the public on the proper principles of the forest resources harvesting and trading," he said.

Masumbwe Divisional Officer, Mr William Lyanga suggested that TFS's mutual collaboration with local government leaders would facilitate the proper management on the harvesting and marketing of forest products.

"If we take it serious, I believe that people who used to do this business illegally will now change their mind. "Let's understand that the government has not banned the use of forest resources unless the government insists on compliance with forest laws" He recommended.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X