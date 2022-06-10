Namibia: Make Land Available to People - Khomas Governor

KHOMAS governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said the relevant authorities, including the regional council, should make land available to the people.

McLeod-Katjirua was speaking yesterday during the handover of 100 houses at Okuryangava, John Pandeni constituency under the informal settlement upgrading affordable housing pilot project.

"The provision of land will not only help to expand the city size but it will also increase the current council revenue base and create employment," she said.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni, at the same occasion, said the project is jointly funded by the City of Windhoek, the ministry, the Khomas Regional Council and the National Housing Enterprise.

So far, 395 houses have been completed out of a target of 600 under the first phase of the project, he said.

Uutoni said the government and relevant stakeholders are pursuing various initiatives to accelerate the access to tenure security, proper housing and sanitation, such as the provision of grant funding in support of housing initiatives targeting low-income groups.

"We also welcome and support like-minded partnerships in creating opportunities and access to affordable land and housing," he said.

Uutoni added that parties involved in building houses are facing challenges.

"Some of the challenges are on the side of the community ranging from affordability, to slow process community members are applying for water and electricity meters despite service being available," he said.

The mayor of Windhoek, Sade Gawanas, said the number of completed houses increases weekly and so far the City of Windhoek and NHE have completed 410 houses since August last year.

"Affordable housing in the neighbourhood does not only positively impact the surrounding community but also reflects our common vision to restore the dignity of our people," she said.

Gawanas said affordable housing is a cost of lifting people out of poverty and increasing mobility.

"Affordable houses uplift residents, encourage social connections, reduce overcrowding, attract business and lowers crime rate.

I encourage the acceleration of this project with all our partners' support," she said.

During the handover, Michael Nghishidi - a housing beneficiary - said he was now proud to say he is living in an independent country.

"We are happy that we now have houses to call homes with water and electricity unlike the shacks we used to live in. This is how it feels like to be living in an independent Namibia," he said.

Nghishidi said they do not have to worry about being called illegal land occupants anymore.

Another beneficiary Selma Nehale said they are happy to have a place to call home.

"We now have beautiful and safer houses. We thank the municipality and all stakeholders involved," she said.