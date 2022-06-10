Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Fed. High Court Disallows Bail for Three Journalists

Addis Abeba — The Federal High Court of Ethiopia today overruled a decision by judges at the Federal first instant court allowing the release on 10,000 birr bail each of three journalists.

On 07 June the Federal first instant court allowed the 10, 000 birr bail for journalist Solomon Shumye, founder and host at the YouTube based "Gebeyanu" media; journalist Meaza Mohammed, founder and host at the YouTube based "Roha Media"; and journalist Temesgen Desalegn, founder and managing editor of the Amharic weekly "Fitih' magazine.

However, at a hearing held today following the police's appeal against the ruling by the Federal first instant court, the Federal High Court ruled to revoke the bail order and has granted the police to continue to remand and investigate the three journalists for eight more days.