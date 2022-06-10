Liberia: Free Eye Screening, Diagnosis

The Press Union of Liberia in collaboration with the New Sight Eye Center will on Friday, June 10, 2022 have a say eye screening and diagnosis at the headquarters of the Union on Clay Street.

According to a PUL release, the New Sight Eye Center will also be doing referrals for serious cases and the provision of free reader eyeglasses.

The Eye Screening which is targeting 75 to 100 persons will be providing eye health talk to educate journalists about protecting the eyes.

The New Sight Eye Center will be charging a little amount of 100 LD for screening, 350 LD for treatment, and 250 LD for Sunglasses.

The New Sight Eye Center, it has decided to partner with the PUL to ensure that Journalists have good eye sight to effectively and efficiently carry out their work.

The Press Union of Liberia is therefore calling on all journalists to take advantage of the opportunity by turning out their number for the eye screening beginning at 9 in the morning on Friday, June 10, 2022.