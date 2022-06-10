Eritrea: Natnael Tesfatsion Wins King of Mountains

Asmara — The 23 years old Eritrean Professional Cyclist, Natnael Tesfatsion, a member of Italian Cycling Team Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli that took part in the Adriatica Ionica race wins the King of the Mountains jersey.

At the five stages race in which more than 100 competitors took part, Natnael Tesfatsion stood second in the race for the Yellow Jersey, second in the general classification, second for the best young rider, and 5th in overall points.

Likewise, Professional Cyclists Henok Mulubrhan and Efrem Gebrehiwet stood 22nd and 42nd respectively.