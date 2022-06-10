Eritrea: Natnael Tesfatsion Wins King of Mountains

9 June 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The 23 years old Eritrean Professional Cyclist, Natnael Tesfatsion, a member of Italian Cycling Team Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli that took part in the Adriatica Ionica race wins the King of the Mountains jersey.

At the five stages race in which more than 100 competitors took part, Natnael Tesfatsion stood second in the race for the Yellow Jersey, second in the general classification, second for the best young rider, and 5th in overall points.

Likewise, Professional Cyclists Henok Mulubrhan and Efrem Gebrehiwet stood 22nd and 42nd respectively.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X