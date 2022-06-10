Africa: World Cup-Bound Ghana and Tunisia Set to Play Warm-Up Tournament in Japan

The senior national teams of Ghana and Tunisia have arrived in Japan to play in the Kirin Super Cup which starts on Friday as part of their build-up to the 2022 World Cup.

The two African sides that will play in the global showpiece in Qatar later this year have been invited to play in the four-nation tournament.

The Black Stars will take on the host nation Japan while Tunisia play Chile in Friday's other game in the tournament organised by the Japanese federation.

The two winners of the two matches will clash in the final on Tuesday while the losers play each other in the third-place playoff on the same day.

Ghana coach Otto Addo has travelled with just 18 players for the two matches after several players withdrew from the tournament for various reasons after playing in this week's 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations.

But the Black Stars can rely on captain Andre Ayew and talented Mohammed Kudus as well as other experienced players Mubarak Wakaso and Daniel Amartey.

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri's list of 24 players selected for the excludes goalkeeper Elias Damergy, midfielders Ghailene Chaalali and Moataz Zemzemi as well as winger Elias Achouri who were part of the team for this week's AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the fourth time last month and was drawn in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Tunisia will be making their sixth appearance at the World Cup and will face former winner France and Denmark as well as a yet-to-be-known opponent.

Schedule:

Friday, June 10 - Noevir Stadium, Kobe

- Chile vs Tunisia

- Japan vs Ghana

Tuesday, June 14 - Panasonic Stadium, Osaka

- Chile or Tunisia vs Ghana

- Japan vs Chile or Tunisia