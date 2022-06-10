South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 10, 2022

GCIS/Flickr, Parliament of South Africa, Nokulunga Majola/GroundUp, Pixabay
public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Durban store, soccer (file photo).
10 June 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

President Ramaphosa Suspends Public Protector With Immediate Effect

On Monday June 6, Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced that she would be investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics relating to criminal activities at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo province in 2018. The president who was away at the time never reported the robbery to the police and it is rumoured that over U.S.$4 million was stolen. The president yesterday announced Mkhwebane's suspension. She has been in the eye of the storm for  years since taking office, particularly in the investigation into Ramaphosa's election funding. Among the funders were Bosasa, a firm with close links to former president Jacob Zuma - and which obtained illegal government tenders to run detention centres in the country. Ramaphosa's suspension of the public protector is being questioned by political parties - with Bantu Holomisa of the UDM asking: "why now that the investigation is about to take place?"

No National Shutdown Today But Looting In Durban Yes

A national shutdown over the increase in fuel prices has not happened. Yesterday, according to reports, the  South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) said that law enforcement officers were deployed and were on high alert. The structure said that no applications for permits to protest were submitted to necessary authorities by any grouping. Taxi association SANTACO also said they were not involved in any shutdown action and would operate as normal. There has been reports of looting of small shops and stalls in the Durban city centre in the early hours of this morning. Police are still to comment on these incidents.

Bafana Bafana Goes Down to Roar of Morocco's Atlas Lions In Afcon 2023 Qualifier 

Bafana Bafana with a goal up against Morocco in the 8th minute by Lyle Foster, had their door to victory firmly shut with goals by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 51st minute and Ayoub El-Kaabi in the 87th minute, sealing a comeback for the hosts. The match took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat yesterday. Bafana Coach Hugo Broos admitted that Morocco is the best team in their Group K.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X