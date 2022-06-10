South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - June 10, 2022

Cape Town —

President Ramaphosa Suspends Public Protector With Immediate Effect

On Monday June 6, Busisiwe Mkhwebane announced that she would be investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the executive code of ethics relating to criminal activities at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo province in 2018. The president who was away at the time never reported the robbery to the police and it is rumoured that over U.S.$4 million was stolen. The president yesterday announced Mkhwebane's suspension. She has been in the eye of the storm for years since taking office, particularly in the investigation into Ramaphosa's election funding. Among the funders were Bosasa, a firm with close links to former president Jacob Zuma - and which obtained illegal government tenders to run detention centres in the country. Ramaphosa's suspension of the public protector is being questioned by political parties - with Bantu Holomisa of the UDM asking: "why now that the investigation is about to take place?"

No National Shutdown Today But Looting In Durban Yes

A national shutdown over the increase in fuel prices has not happened. Yesterday, according to reports, the South Africa's National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJoints) said that law enforcement officers were deployed and were on high alert. The structure said that no applications for permits to protest were submitted to necessary authorities by any grouping. Taxi association SANTACO also said they were not involved in any shutdown action and would operate as normal. There has been reports of looting of small shops and stalls in the Durban city centre in the early hours of this morning. Police are still to comment on these incidents.

Bafana Bafana Goes Down to Roar of Morocco's Atlas Lions In Afcon 2023 Qualifier

Bafana Bafana with a goal up against Morocco in the 8th minute by Lyle Foster, had their door to victory firmly shut with goals by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 51st minute and Ayoub El-Kaabi in the 87th minute, sealing a comeback for the hosts. The match took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat yesterday. Bafana Coach Hugo Broos admitted that Morocco is the best team in their Group K.